Work and Pensions Secretary rebuked by Whitehall spending watchdog

The head of Whitehall’s spending watchdog has taken the highly unusual step of publicly rebuking Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey about her response to its critical report on the roll-out of Universal Credit. In an open letter to Ms McVey, Auditor General Sir Amyas Morse said that elements of her statement to Parliament on the report were incorrect and unproven. He said it was “odd” that she had told MPs that the National Audit Office report did not take into account the impact of recent changes to the administration of the welfare benefit, when it had in fact been “fully agreed” by senior officials at the Department for Work and Pensions only days before.

Auditor General Sir Amyas Morse described Esther McVey’s comments about the NAO report as “odd” Credit: National Audit Office/PA Images

In its report on June 15, the National Audit Office (NAO) highlighted the hardship caused to claimants by delays in receiving payments under UC. It concluded that the new system – being gradually introduced to replace a number of benefits – was “not value for money now, and that its future value for money is unproven”. At the time, the DWP insisted that UC represented valued for money and said that “significant improvements” had recently been made to its roll-out. Quizzed about the report’s findings in the House of Commons on July 2, Ms McVey told MPs it was “unfortunate that the NAO was unable to take into account the significant changes recently implemented in Universal Credit” which addressed “many of the concerns” raised in its report. Despite the report’s recommendation that the programme should not be expanded until it was clear it could cope with additional claimants, Ms McVey said that the NAO had expressed concern that UC was “rolling out too slowly” and should “continue at a faster rate”. In his letter, Sir Amyas told Ms McVey: “Our report was fully agreed with senior officials in your Department. It is based on the most accurate and up-to-date information from your Department. Your Department confirmed this to me in writing on Wednesday June 6 and we then reached final agreement on the report on Friday June 8. “It is odd that by Friday June 15 you felt able to say that the NAO ‘did not take into account the impact of our recent changes’. “You reiterated these statements on July 2 but we have seen no evidence of such impacts nor fresh information.”

Sir Amyas Morse’s open letter to Esther McVey Credit: National Audit Office