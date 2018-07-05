- ITV Report
CCTV shows Amesbury victim day before novichok exposure
Footage has emerged of Amesbury victim Dawn Sturgess the day before she and her partner Charlie Rowley were rushed to hospital after being exposed to the nerve agent novichok.
Over 100 Counter Terrorism Network police officers are investigating the incident and it has been revealed the couple were "exposed to the nerve agent after handling a contaminated item".
In CCTV footage obtained by ITV News, Ms Sturgess can be seen buying alcohol in 'Charlie's Store' at Old George Mall in Salisbury on Friday afternoon, close to the location where Sergei and Yulia Skirpal were poisoned by novichok in March.
Images show Ms Sturgess - wearing a long dress and straw hat - entering the store with a friend.
The next day, both Ms Sturgess and Mr Rowley were found displaying worrying symptoms at Mr Rowley's flat in Muggleton Road in Amesbury, around eight miles from where the Skripals were poisoned.
The Metropolitan Police say detectives are "working as quickly and as diligently as possible to identify the source of the contamination".
A friend of the couple, Sam Hobson, told ITV News that he called an ambulance on Saturday after Mr Rowley began foaming at the mouth.
"It's obviously something that they touched [that has made the pair ill] and they've got infected by it so they're getting enzymes pumped through them in the hospital, same as the other people did last time," he said.
Wiltshire Police initially thought the couple had taken contaminated crack cocaine or heroin, however after samples were sent to the chemical weapons research laboratory at Porton Down, it was revealed that they had been exposed to the nerve agent novichok.
Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said it is not thought the individuals are linked in any way to Russia or to the Skripals butHome Secretary Sajid Javid said he "cannot rule out" the possibility the novichok found in Amesbury was from the same batch used in the Salisbury attack.
The Amesbury incident will raise "serious questions" over the multi-million pound decontamination operation that was carried out in Salisbury following the March attack, a Government source told the Press Association.
Novichok, which is the name for a family of nerve agents, was developed by the Soviet Union in the 1970s and 1980s and wassaid to be the world's most powerful nerve agent.