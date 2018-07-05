CCTV shows Amesbury victim day before novichok exposure

Footage has emerged of Amesbury victim Dawn Sturgess the day before she and her partner Charlie Rowley were rushed to hospital after being exposed to the nerve agent novichok.

Over 100 Counter Terrorism Network police officers are investigating the incident and it has been revealed the couple were "exposed to the nerve agent after handling a contaminated item".

In CCTV footage obtained by ITV News, Ms Sturgess can be seen buying alcohol in 'Charlie's Store' at Old George Mall in Salisbury on Friday afternoon, close to the location where Sergei and Yulia Skirpal were poisoned by novichok in March.

Images show Ms Sturgess - wearing a long dress and straw hat - entering the store with a friend.

The next day, both Ms Sturgess and Mr Rowley were found displaying worrying symptoms at Mr Rowley's flat in Muggleton Road in Amesbury, around eight miles from where the Skripals were poisoned.

The Metropolitan Police say detectives are "working as quickly and as diligently as possible to identify the source of the contamination".