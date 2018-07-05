Amesbury Novichok poisoning raises ‘serious questions’ over Salisbury clean-up

Confirmation two people have been poisoned with Novichok in Wiltshire will raise “serious questions” over the orchestration of a massive clean-up operation launched in the wake of the Skripal incident, a Government source has said. The ongoing decontamination of a number of sites around Salisbury, reported to have cost millions of pounds so far, was launched after Sergei and Yulia Skripal were found slumped on a bench in the city centre on March 4. Police have said there is no evidence that either of the latest victims, named locally as Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley, had recently visited any of the sites that were part of the original clean-up.

However a senior Government source told the Press Association the development would raise “serious questions of the oversight and choosing of the (clean-up) sites and how this was handled”. The clean-up was carried out by Defra and overseen by Environment Secretary Michael Gove under the guidance of the Home Office, according to a source. The Government source said authorities had not been able to ascertain the item used to deposit the Novichok in the attack on the Skripals and it is possible the latest victims came into contact with that item.

A cordon was set up outside Muggleton Road in Amesbury, Wiltshire Credit: Yui Mok/PA

This could raise the prospect that at least one other area in Salisbury city centre was contaminated with the nerve agent but had not previously been identified. “Novichok doesn’t evaporate. It exists forever,” the source said. “Incineration is the most effective method. “But they are not going to burn Salisbury down.”

Dr Michelle Carlin, senior lecturer in forensic and analytical chemistry at Northumbria University, said it would be “unusual” for the couple in Amesbury to have been affected by the same source. She said: “It is difficult to speculate whether this is from the original source used in the Skripal case. “However, if it was from the same source, it is unusual that it has taken four months for someone to be affected by it.”

The UK’s head of counter-terrorism policing Neil Basu said linking the Amesbury and Skripal incidents was an avenue officers were looking into Credit: John Stillwell/PA