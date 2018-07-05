Babies conceived by raped Rohingya women begin to arrive

More than 10 months since Burmese security forces launched a campaign of rape and other brutalities against Rohingya Muslims, babies conceived during those assaults have been born. For many of the mothers, the births have been tinged with fear – not only because the infants are reminders of the horrors they survived, but because their community often views rape as shameful, and bearing a baby conceived by Buddhists is considered sacrilege. Some women ended their pregnancies early by taking cheap abortion pills available throughout Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh. Others agonised over whether to give their babies away. One woman was so worried about her neighbours discovering her pregnancy that she suffered silently through labour in her shelter, stuffing a scarf in her mouth to muffle her screams. One girl, who would only be identified by the letter A, was raped at the age of 13 by soldiers who had broken into her home in Burma, an attack that drove her and her terrified family over the border to Bangladesh.

Rohingya girls carry firewood on the heads Credit: AP

In Bangladesh’s overcrowded refugee camps, A knew that concealing her pregnancy would be difficult, and hiding a wailing newborn impossible. She worried that giving birth to the child would leave her so tainted that no man would ever want her as his wife. Her mother took her to a clinic for an abortion, but A was so frightened by the doctor’s description of possible side effects that she thought she would die. A retreated to her shelter, where she tried to flatten her growing belly by wrapping it in tight layers of scarves. She hid there for months, emerging only to use the latrine a few feet away. For the women who became pregnant during last year’s wave of attacks in Burma, to speak the truth is to risk losing everything. Because of that, no-one knows how many rape survivors have given birth. But given the scale of the sexual violence – as documented in an investigation by The Associated Press – relief groups had braced for a spike in deliveries and scores of abandoned babies. By June, though, the birth rate in medical clinics had remained relatively steady, and only a handful of babies have been found left behind. Aid workers suspected that many women had tried to hide their pregnancies, avoiding doctors.

Harrowing stories have emerged from the refugee camps in Bangladesh Credit: AP