Baby scan held aloft in Commons as MPs push for proxy voting

SNP MP David Linden with the scan of his unborn daughter which he held up in the House of Commons chamber. Credit: PA

An SNP politician held up a scan of his unborn baby as he pressed for MPs to vote by proxy in the Commons after the birth of a child. David Linden joined colleagues in criticising the Government’s decision to drop a debate on the principle of proxy voting, considered as part of a baby leave system for MPs. The decision was taken to prevent the discussion being curtailed after extra business emerged. It was scheduled to run until 2.30pm on Thursday but was only left with around 60 minutes due to an urgent question and two ministerial statements being added, including on the Amesbury poisoning.

John Bercow said he would prefer ministers to table a motion to allow MPs to decide whether or not to proceed with proxy voting before the summer recess Credit: Rick Findler/PA

Glasgow East MP Mr Linden said: “This is my daughter to be born in the autumn, so I’m particularly keen to see this be put in place as soon as possible.” Speaker John Bercow said he would prefer the Government to table a motion to allow MPs to decide whether or not to proceed with proxy voting before the summer recess, adding: “It would be perfectly possible for that to happen but it’s for others to determine whether it shall.” Charles Walker, Conservative chairman of the Procedure Committee, earlier said more than five months have passed since the Commons backed a non-binding motion to enable MPs to vote by proxy after they have had a baby or adopted a child. He added his committee published its report on the issue in May, noting: “I am a man of great patience, but babies aren’t as patient as I am and there are a number of colleagues who are expecting to give birth in the next few weeks who were rather hoping we’d get on to this business, if not today, perhaps next week.” Conservative Maria Miller, chairwoman of the Women and Equalities Committee, urged the Government to reschedule the debate as soon as possible. She said: “Time waits for no pregnant woman – and I can see a bump over there (Holly Lynch, Labour MP for Halifax) that is significantly bigger than it was five months ago.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.