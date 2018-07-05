Baptist minister reveals how he cared for man exposed to Novichok hours before he was taken to hospital

A Baptist minister has told ITV News how he cared for a man exposed to Novichok in the hours before he was taken unconscious to hospital.

Reverend Roy Collins said Charlie Rowley, who is believed to have been exposed to the nerve agent along with his partner Dawn Sturgess, was "incoherent" when he attended a family fun day at Amesbury Baptist Church, in Wiltshire on Saturday.

"Charlie was there and he did stand out a little bit, he was not very well dressed and was rather disheveled in his appearance.

"I assumed that he had been drinking, so I wanted to get some food into him and he did take something - we had an opportunity to have a very brief chat," he added.