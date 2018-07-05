Britain’s Wimbledon survivor Kyle Edmund hoping to emulate World Cup success

Kyle Edmund won on Thursday. Credit: PA

Kyle Edmund is the last Brit standing in the Wimbledon singles’ draw having successfully secured his place in the third round. The 23-year-old’s win over American Bradley Klahn sets up a tough clash with Novak Djokovic on Saturday. But he is hoping Wimbledon bosses will be kind to him with the match scheduling as his third-round game on Saturday could conflict with the 3pm kick-off in England’s World Cup quarter-final game against Sweden.

Dominika Cibulkova celebrates her win against Johanna Konta Credit: John Walton/PA

He said of the Wimbledon scheduling: “I don’t know who does it, but I am sure they will factor it in. “I don’t mind either way, obviously I am a tennis player, so I am here to do my job first. “Hopefully it will be a success for both of us, England and myself.” Edmund added: “It will just be interesting to hopefully get to watch the match.” The clash with Sweden has an added interest for Edmund, as his coach is Swedish. Johanna Konta crashed out of the championships on Thursday, losing 6-3 6-4 to Slovakian Dominika Cibulkova on Thursday on Centre Court.

