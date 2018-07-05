Carney: England World Cup win would be ‘unadulterated good’ for UK economy

A Three Lions win at the World Cup would be an “unalloyed, unadulterated absolute good” for the UK economy, the Bank of England governor has said.

Speaking at a Northern Powerhouse Business Summit in Newcastle, Mark Carney joked that he will start wearing waistcoats like England football boss Gareth Southgate.

Mr Carney, who was wearing a Three Lions lapel badge, was asked by a delegate about the economic impact of an England win.