Charles joins hospital staff to mark 70 years of the NHS

The Prince of Wales has visited a Welsh hospital to mark 70 years of the NHS. Charles attended Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan in Ebbw Vale, South Wales, to celebrate the anniversary with patients and staff. During a garden party, he recounted how he received treatment for a broken arm after falling from his horse during a game of polo.

Charles arrives at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan Credit: Chris Jackson/PA

Jessica Thomas, 33, a clinical specialist physiotherapist, spoke to the prince after offering a ride on an exercise bike. Charles, dressed in a suit, replied: “No thank you, not today,” before chatting to the physiotherapy team. Miss Thomas said: “He was lovely. He had broken his arm previously – he said he was caught between two horses. “He said he had a wonderful physio. He came home with a sling and the physio told him first of all to get rid of the sling and keep moving. “He was saying how important it is to keep everybody moving. I said, ‘absolutely, that’s the key to life’.” She described Charles’s visit as “absolutely wonderful” and said it had provoked much excitement among staff.

Charles meets patients sat the hospital Credit: Chris Jackson/PA

The 107-bed unit serves the local population of Blaenau Gwent and provides general inpatient and mental health beds as well as radiology, physiotherapy and occupational therapy. There are a range of outpatient services including a birthing suite and minor injuries unit. When Charles arrived at the hospital, which opened in October 2010, he was greeted by staff including mental health nurses. He asked the group: “Did you all have your babies here?” to which they laughed and replied: “No sir, we’re all in our 50s.”

Charles meets an ambulance crew on the fourth day of his tour of Wales Credit: Chris Jackson/PA