Doctors ‘hugely disappointed’ as High Court NHS challenge fails

Doctors have said they are “hugely disappointed” following a High Court ruling on Jeremy Hunt’s plans which campaigners say will give private firms a greater role in the NHS. A judicial review by campaign group JR4NHS against the introduction of accountable care organisations (ACOs) was rejected on Thursday, as the 70th anniversary of the health service was celebrated across the UK. The British Medical Association (BMA), the representative body for doctors, said the plans are “absolutely not in the best interests” of either patients or staff. The union has 160,000 members, about two-thirds of doctors in the UK.

The legal action was backed by Professor Stephen Hawking Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

A BMA spokesman said: “ACO’s have the potential to have a far-reaching negative impact on patients, doctors and the wider NHS workforce because they lack clarity and accountability in their development, they present a risk of privatisation of NHS services and the BMA is far from convinced that the Government will provide the level of NHS funding and investment required for them to work. “We note that the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care previously committed to holding a consultation and we hope that now gets under way without further delay. “The BMA believes there is a need for genuine transparency and engagement in the consultation so that legitimate concerns about the creation of ACOs can be heard and taken into consideration.” The JR4NHS group was founded by three doctors and a university professor and the legal action was backed by Professor Stephen Hawking until his death in March. The renowned physicist had warned that introducing commercial companies to run parts of the health and social services would amount to an “attack on the fundamental principles of the NHS”. The judicial review by the four remaining claimants, supported by the BMA, was heard over two days in May.

Jeremy Hunt’s Department of Health and Social Care rejected claims about ACOs as ‘irresponsible scaremongering’ Credit: Neil Hall/PA