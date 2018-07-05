Donald Trump insists scandal-tainted Scott Pruitt quit of his own accord

President Donald Trump has said Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt resigned of his own accord and there was “no final straw”. Mr Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Thursday en route to Montana that Mr Pruitt “did an outstanding job”.

Mr Pruitt’s management of the agency has prompted a series of investigations. Mr Trump said: “He came to me and said I have such great confidence in the administration I don’t want to be a distraction.” Mr Trump said they had been talking about Mr Pruitt’s exit for a “little while”, adding: “He’ll go and do great things.”

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One en route to Montana Credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP