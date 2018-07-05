Duchess of Cornwall celebrates 50 years of Booker Prize

The Duchess of Cornwall has hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate 50 years since the founding of the Man Booker Prize for fiction.

Among the guests were 10 former prize winners including Julian Barnes, who won in 2011 with his novel The Sense Of An Ending and Eleanor Catton, who became the youngest winner at the age of 28 in 2013 with her novel The Luminaries.

Also present was V.S Naipaul who won in 1971 with his novel In A Free State.

Several other shortlisted authors also attended including Colm Toibin and Anita Desai along with many other famous names in the arts.