EasyJet signals summer travel misery after nearly 1,300 flights cancelled in June

EasyJet has added to fears over a summer of travel chaos as it revealed that nearly 1,300 flights were cancelled last month, with no end in sight to air traffic control strike action. The budget airline said it cancelled 1,263 flights in June, with around 900 due to French and Italian strike action and a further 150 caused by air traffic control (ATC) restrictions and poor weather. This marks a steep increase on the 974 flight easyJet flights cancelled in May and compares with just 213 a year earlier.

Its figures come just a day after Ryanair said ATC strike action on the Continent left more than 210,000 of its passengers hit by flight cancellations in June. The Dublin-based carrier said more than 1,100 flights were cancelled for the second month running, due to air traffic control strikes over four weekends in June. It lays bare the travel woes facing passengers heading into the key summer holiday travel season as the industrial action continues to wreak havoc.

