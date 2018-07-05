From beer to dogs in space: Everything England fans need to know about World Cup destination Samara

England head to Samara, the centre of the Soviet Union’s space rocket industry, for their quarter final against Sweden.

Now a sprawling city of 1.2 million people along the banks of the Volga river, Samara was known as Kuibyshev between 1935 and 1991.

It was here that Soviet scientists designed and built the rockets which blasted the world’s first satellite, Sputnik 1, and first manned spaceship, carrying Yuri Gagarin, into space.

Laika, the first creature to live in space set off from Samara, too.

During the Second World War, workers in the city built 15,000 Ilyushin-2 fighter bombers for the war effort against Nazi Germany.