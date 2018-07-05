Gareth Southgate: Young England side 'hungry' to go as far as possible

Gareth Southgate says his young England team are hungry to go as far as possible in Russia.

England face Sweden on Saturday in the World Cup quarter finals, knowing they are 90 minutes away from being in the last four of the competition.

The former Middlesbrough boss is ensuring neither he nor the side get carried away about their success but he also realises what is at stake.

Southgate told ITV News: "Everybody knows that we are still the youngest team in the tournament - we're a little bit older than when we came but we're still the youngest and the least experienced but we're hungry and we want to go as far as we possibly can."

The reaction in England has been an overwhelmingly positive one as fans back the side to go as far as possible, something Southgate doesn't take lightly.

"It's a huge privilege to be able to send everybody to work happy, to be able to make a difference to people's lives."