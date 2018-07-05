Google insists Documents is secure despite Russian reports

Internet giant Google has said its document writing tool Google Documents is secure, even as Russian internet users discovered scores of files that appeared to be intended for private use.

The Russian internet company Yandex said some users had contacted the company to say that its public search engine was yielding what looked like personal Google Documents files, suggesting there may have been a data breach.

On Wednesday night, Russian social media users started posting scores of such documents, including an internal memo from a Russian bank, press summaries and company business plans. The veracity of those documents could not be independently confirmed.