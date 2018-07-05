Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney warns there will be an economic cost to a 'no deal' Brexit

Trade make us wealthier. Exchanging goods and services with other countries enriches us as well as shaping our culture and our politics.

However, political attitudes to free trade are hardening.

President Trump is in the process of imposing tariffs on China, the European Union and the US's partners in NAFTA.

The Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, warns that these are the opening shots of a trade war, and if it accelerates then the British economy will be affected.

“If the global environment shifts from one of relatively open markets to one of increasing closed markets that’s not good for the UK economy, it’s not good for world economy,” Carney told ITV News.

Mark Carney’s speech in Newcastle - the north-east was once home to some of the world’s busiest trading ports - was pretty upbeat.

In his view, the UK economy has bounced back after the disruption caused by the snow at the beginning of the year, in precisely the way the Bank of England had predicted.

Carney told journalists that the bounce back will be bigger still if England wins the World Cup, and he repeated his message that households and businesses should be prepared for “gradual” and “limited” interest rate rises over the next few years.

The market is betting the first hike will happen next month.

What could go wrong? Plenty.

The present picture looks settled, the future could get “bumpy”.

The next few months will be decisive.

Trade disputes may intensify and we will start to learn more about what our future trading relationship with the European Union will look like.