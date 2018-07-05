Grenfell firefighter recalls how ‘it all started going wrong’ during rescue bid

Nobody could have survived in the stairwell of Grenfell Tower by 1.57am without breathing equipment, according to a firefighter who almost died that night. Christopher Secrett, a crew manager from North Kensington red watch, found himself low on oxygen during a mission to rescue a 12-year-old girl from the 20th floor. He collapsed from exhaustion in the staircase – the building’s only escape route – and considered contacting his mother out of fear he would not survive the descent.

The firefighter, who burst into tears while giving evidence at the inquiry into the fire, was thanked by chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick for his bravery on June 14 last year. He said: “I would just like to say that I’ve been very impressed listening to your account this morning and the degree of bravery you demonstrated on that night and complete disregard, it seems to me, for your personal safety.” Mr Secrett had joined firefighters David Badillo and Chris Dorgu on a rescue effort to Flat 176 – the family home of a schoolgirl reported trapped, Jessica Urbano Ramirez. They arrived to find the 20th-floor flat smoke-logged and the little girl nowhere to be seen. He told a hearing at Holborn Bars that air only started to clear “fairly close” to the second floor, where the bridgehead, or safe-air space, was located. Lead counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett QC asked if at any point he would not have needed breathing apparatus, to which he replied: “No, absolutely not.” Pressed on the air conditions at that time, he said: “On the bridgehead they were fine, but there is no way myself or anyone else could have survived without breathing apparatus on at that time I was on the stairs.” He arrived there at 1.57am, according to Mr Millett, who asked him whether “essentially the stairway was unusable”. “Yes, definitely,” replied Mr Secrett, confirming this was true from the 20th floor down to the second. His account suggests the difficulties firefighters would have faced carrying out a full evacuation of Grenfell Tower, due to the speed of the fire’s spread.

