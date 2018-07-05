Independent review of smear tests has not started yet

The Department of Health has confirmed that an independent review of more than 3,000 smear tests, which was due to be finished by May, has not yet started.

The Public Accounts Committee heard on Thursday that the review will not be completed in time to help the Scally Inquiry into what happened at CervicalCheck.

Dr Gabriel Scally is currently chairing the inquiry into why women with cervical cancer were not told that smear test results showing them to be clear were inaccurate and the revised test results kept from them.

Committee members also heard that there are now 35 active legal cases, three cases have been settled and there are two potential cases.

Committee members complained they were getting the runaround, and accused the Health Service Executive (HSE) of hollow apologies.

Labour TD Alan Kelly said to HSE director general John Connaghan: “I want a guarantee that Dr Scally will not say he couldn’t complete his report because he was missing information from HSE.”

Mr Connaghan replied that there was no intention to hold anything back, and anything within its remit will be provided to Dr Scally.