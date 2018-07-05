Johanna Konta’s conqueror scents victory in the Centre Court balls

The Wimbledon tennis balls have been given the sniff of approval by the woman who knocked Johanna Konta out of the competition.

Dominika Cibulkova, 29, who beat the Brit on Centre Court, has a long-standing fondness of smelling tennis balls.

And having played in tournaments all over the world, on all kinds of services and with various different tennis balls, the Slovak says the Wimbledon balls are her favourite.