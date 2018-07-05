Labour’s governing body agrees new code of conduct on anti-Semitism

Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee has approved a new code of conduct on anti-Semitism.

The code, drawn up in the wake of intense controversy over allegations of prejudice which saw Jewish groups protest outside Parliament earlier this year, states explicitly that “anti-Semitism is racism. It is unacceptable in our party and in wider society”.

But it insists that criticism of the state of Israel and its policies should not automatically be regarded as anti-Semitic, and makes clear that even “contentious” comments on this issue “will not be treated as anti-Semitism unless accompanied by specific anti-Semitic content… or by other evidence of anti-Semitic intent”.

“The party will encourage considered and respectful debate on these difficult topics, but will not tolerate name-calling and abuse,” says the document.

The new code of conduct – drawn up in response to a key recommendation of the 2016 Chakrabarti report into anti-Semitism – endorses the working definition of anti-Semitism drawn up by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).

It includes a list of behaviours likely to be regarded as anti-Semitic derived from the IHRA’s own set of examples, including calling for the killing of Jews, making allegations about a Jewish conspiracy or control of the media and economy, Holocaust denial or the “blood libel”.