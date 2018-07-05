Long clear periods overnight

Tonight:Showers will ease leaving most areas dry with long clear periods. However, some low cloud may push inland across east and southeast England.

Friday:Low cloud will quickly clear then most places will be fine, dry and very warm with plenty of sunshine. However, isolated showers are possible in Northern Ireland and southeast England.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:Dry and very warm with sunshine in most areas. However, cloudier in the far north and northwest with a little patchy rain and drizzle at times and a cooler feel.