Macedonian parliament ratifies name change deal for second time

Macedonia’s parliament has ratified a historic deal with neighbouring Greece for the second time in two weeks, after the Macedonian president temporarily blocked the agreement.

A total of 69 MPs in the 120-strong parliament approved the deal, under which the country would be renamed North Macedonia.

All MPs from the conservative main opposition party abstained from Thursday’s vote in protest at the agreement, which they say cedes too much to Greece.

President Gjorge Ivanov – who says the agreement is unconstitutional – refused to approve it. Under Macedonia’s constitution, Mr Ivanov can no longer block it after MPs ratify it for a second time.

The deal agreed earlier this month is meant to resolve a decades-old dispute dating back to shortly after Macedonia declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991.