Man arrested over disappearance of Belfast woman Saoirse Smyth

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the disappearance of a Belfast woman last year.

Saoirse Smyth, 28, was last seen in April 2017 in the Belfast area.

The PSNI announced on Thursday that a murder investigation has been launched into her disappearance.

Detectives arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of Ms Smyth’s murder in the Newry area on Wednesday evening.

He remains in police custody at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite, and is being questioned.

Ms Smyth’s family have urged anyone who can help the police to find out what happened to her to come forward.

“Somebody out there must know something about what has happened to Saoirse and we would plead with anyone who knows anything to contact the police – and Saoirse, if you are out there, please contact your family and let us know you are okay,” the family said in a statement.

A missing person appeal was launched for Ms Smyth last December.