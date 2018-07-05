Man denies manslaughter of 100-year-old bag snatch victim

A man has denied the manslaughter and robbery of a 100-year-old widow who had her neck broken in a mugging.

Zofija Kaczan suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured cheekbone, in an attack on May 28 and later died in hospital.

Arthur Waszkiewicz, 39, appeared at Derby Crown Court where he entered not guilty pleas to manslaughter and robbery, Derbyshire Police said.