Man in hospital after shooting in Drogheda

A 34-year-old man is being treated in hospital after he was shot a number of times in Co Louth.

Gardai in Drogheda are appealing for information after the man was shot at a location described as a halting site on Cement Road shortly after midnight on Thursday.

The man suffered gunshot wounds and was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where his condition has been described as stable. There was no one else injured in the attack.

The scene has been preserved for forensic and technical examination. An incident room has been established at Drogheda Garda Station.

Superintendent Andrew Watters said: “We are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact us here at the incident room in Drogheda Station.

“We are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Cement Road or Mell area of Drogheda between 11.45pm and 12.30am to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.