Mother pleads for son to get medicinal cannabis at home

The mother of a 12-year-old boy who has been prescribed medicinal cannabis has pleaded with Northern Ireland’s department of health to let her treat her son at home. Charlotte Caldwell and her son Billy returned home to Northern Ireland on Thursday evening after three weeks in London where he had been receiving treatment at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. Billy, who has a rare form of epilepsy, was granted a short-term licence by the Home Office to allow him access to cannabis oil. His mother Charlotte says the medication helps to control his seizures.

Charlotte Caldwell called for her son to be treated at home Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

But Ms Caldwell said her son, who is also autistic, has been traumatised by the experience of being away from home and familiar surroundings for so long. The department of health has been granted a licence for the medicine but Billy must receive his two doses a day at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. The hospital is a two hour drive from the Caldwell home in Castlederg, Co Tyrone. Ms Caldwell said the circumstances where they are faced with two four-hour round trips a day for Billy’s medicine are tantamount to “child abuse”. “Billy’s meds have been delivered to the Belfast Trust, but its arrival there is far from a victory for Billy or common sense,” she said.

Billy Caldwell has a rare form of epilepsy Credit: Brian Lawless/PA