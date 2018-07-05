New car market declines by 3.5%

Demand for new cars fell by 3.5% last month, figures show. Almost 235,000 new cars were registered in June compared with just over 243,000 during the same month in 2017, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said. Registrations are down 6.3% this year compared with the first six months of last year.

Sales of petrol models increased by 12.3% last month, while diesels fell for the 15th consecutive month, down 28.2%. Demand for alternatively fuelled vehicles such as hybrids and pure electrics increased by 45% to take a market share of 6.6%. There has been growing concern about the impact of diesel car emissions on air quality and uncertainty about what taxes and restrictions will be introduced on them.

