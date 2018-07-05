New Zealand court rules Kim Dotcom can be extradited

Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom and three of his former colleagues have lost their latest bid to avoid extradition to the US to face criminal charges. New Zealand’s Court of Appeal on Thursday upheld earlier court rulings that found the men were eligible to be handed over to the United States. Mr Dotcom’s lawyer Ira Rothken said they were disappointed with the judgment and planned to file an appeal with New Zealand’s Supreme Court. “We have now been to three courts each with a different legal analysis,” Mr Rothken wrote on Twitter.

The latest decision comes more than six years after US authorities shut down Dotcom’s file-sharing website Megaupload and filed charges of conspiracy, racketeering and money laundering against the men. If found guilty, they could face decades in prison. Megaupload was once one of the internet’s most popular sites and US prosecutors say it raked in at least 175 million dollars (£130 million), mainly from people using it to illegally download songs, television shows and movies.

