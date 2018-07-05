NI Department of Health grants cannabis licence for Billy Caldwell

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland has issued an emergency licence to allow a 12-year-old boy to be treated with medicinal cannabis.

Billy Caldwell, who has a rare form of epilepsy, was granted a short-term licence by the Home Office to allow him access to cannabis oil.

His mother Charlotte says the medication helps to control his seizures.

The Caldwell family have been in London where Billy has been receiving treatment.

However the family said on Wednesday they were uncertain whether Billy would be able to continue receiving the medication when they returned home to Castlederg, Co Tyrone.