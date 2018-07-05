Noel Edmonds warns Lloyds will have to up HBOS payout as court case looms

Noel Edmonds has warned that Lloyds Banking Group will have to pay out significantly more compensation to victims of fraud at HBOS Reading, as the TV star prepares to take his £64 million battle with the lender to court.

A series of letters released by the Treasury Select Committee show the lender has paid out £75 million so far to victims, with some complainants taking home up to £5 million each.

That leaves £25 million for remaining members of the review, if Lloyds were to stay within its existing provisions of £100 million.

But Mr Edmonds claims Lloyds will have to pay out a much higher figure in legal claims outside of that figure.

“I believe from the meetings that I had that the scale of legal claims (outside the Lloyds review) are over £1 billion,” he told the Press Association.

He is pursuing Lloyds for £64 million in damages for losses allegedly suffered when his former business Unique Group was destroyed because of the fraud.

Corrupt financiers from the HBOS Reading branch were jailed last year for the £245 million loans scam which destroyed several businesses, before they squandered the profits on high-end prostitutes and luxury holidays.

Mr Edmonds said next week was “big” for him as he will meet with his legal team on July 10 to decide when to file court papers, as he plans to pursue his own claim.

“Heads have got to roll, starting with Lord Blackwell, and also Antonio (Horta-Osorio) and the board,” he said, again calling out the Lloyds chairman and chief executive.

Lloyds’ £100 million provision does not account for potential court settlements related to HBOS, as pending legal cases cannot be calculated in the same way.