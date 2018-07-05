Dodgy parking scuppers June high temperature record in Scotland

Scotland may have experienced its hottest ever temperature last week, but the world will never know, all thanks to dodgy parking.

Provisional figures from the Met Office had suggested 33.2C (91.76F) was reached in Motherwell on June 28 – the highest temperature ever measured in Scotland.

However, this recording has been discounted after a vehicle with its engine running was parked too close to the thermometers which take the official readings.

The Met Office said that while the Motherwell recording appears "plausible", the "non-weather-related factor" (the vehicle) could have "contaminated" the measurement.

While on the same day a rather balmy 31.9C (89.42F) was recorded in Glasgow, the highest-ever temperature in Scotland remains at 32.9C (91.22F), which was set at Greycrook in the Scottish Borders on August 9, 2003.

Other statistics for June remain unaffected – including a mean temperature for the UK of 14.8C (58.64), making it provisionally the third warmest June since records began in 1910.