Pippa heads to royal box to cheer on Britons at Wimbledon

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister will take a seat in the royal box to see Britain’s Johanna Konta and Kyle Edmund continue their charge at Wimbledon.

Pippa Matthews arrived smiling with their brother James Middleton, wearing a cream lace dress and blue wedge heels.

Edmund, 23, will face American Bradley Klahn, while Konta will play Dominika Cibulkova.

The pair will be hoping for uninterrupted play, after rain delays on Wednesday evening saw a number of matches suspended and then resumed.