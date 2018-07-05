Police release image of car after child injured in hit-and-run

Police have released a CCTV image of a car they want to trace after a 10-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run collision in Edinburgh.

The boy was struck by a car on West Granton Road near to the junction with Royston Mains Street at around 2pm on Saturday June 16.

He suffered a serious arm injury and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children for treatment before later being released.