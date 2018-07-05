Scandal-tainted Scott Pruitt quits as Donald Trump’s environmental chief

Mr Pruitt had become a constant source of embarrassment to a president who had entered Washington promising to “drain the swamp”.

President Donald Trump has accepted the resignation of scandal-plagued Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt.

Mr Pruitt has faced an array of ethical questions about his travel spending, security costs, dealings with industry lobbyists and misuse of government resources.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He had denied wrongdoing in the face of multiple congressional and oversight inquiries.

ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore said the departure of Mr Pruitt was among the least surprising of Mr Trump's revolving door administration.