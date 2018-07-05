Supermarkets stocking up for sales bonanza of beer and barbecue food

Supermarkets are stocking their shelves for a bonanza weekend as peak summer barbecue weather combined with football fever look set to send tills ringing. England’s quarter-final game could generate £860 million of grocery sales on Friday and Saturday, a 5% uplift on usual figures, according to Kantar Worldpanel. Matt Botham, strategic insight director at Kantar Worldpanel, said: “We’re looking at an extra 1.4 million trips to the shops on Friday and Saturday. “Retailers need to make sure they’re prepared for the extra footfall on a stock and staffing level – long queues and empty shelves just before kick-off are unlikely to go down well with shoppers. “Alcohol will be the big winner. We’d expect sales to go up by a whopping 25%. This would bring in an extra £26 million to the market in two days alone, and over 30% of the extra shopping trips made would include alcohol in some format.”

Tesco said this was already the best summer for barbecue meat sales for several years, while demand for beer last week was the strongest of the year so far but less than the predicted 50 million bottles and cans it expects to sell this week. The UK’s largest retailer predicts it will sell almost 3.5 million sausages this week, four million burgers and three million punnets of strawberries. Tesco barbecue foods buyer Natalie Bastow said: “Fantastic weather and the world’s biggest sporting event are creating a real carnival atmosphere across Britain this week. “The mere mention of a heatwave from weather forecasters is enough to change shopping plans and judging by present sales many people are enjoying al fresco dining right now.”

Asda said it was expecting a 1,966% increase in sales of sausages, meatballs and barbecues on last week and is preparing to sell one million kilograms of charcoal. The supermarket also announced any staff needing time off to watch England’s clash with Sweden on Saturday were free to request shift swaps and those left working could wear football shirts. On Saturday alone, Asda expects to sell more than 750,000 packs of beer and cider and 4.6 million cans and bottles of beer. Co-op trading manager Adrian Prior said: “Co-op sales soar when the sun comes out, but with the England game also taking place on Saturday we’re gearing up for our busiest barbecue weekend of the year so far. “As a business, we have dramatically increased stock to keep those barbecues hot and the drinks cold.” Sainsbury’s Group said it was preparing for a 50% increase in beer sales and a 40% increase in sales of pizza, crisps and dips, party food and snacks, as well as an 80% surge in sales of barbecues at Argos.

M&S said demand for waistcoats had risen 35% Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

Marks & Spencer said sales of burgers and sausages were up 100% on last year, and it was expecting to sell more than 3.34 million individual burgers and hotdogs on Saturday. Despite the weather, M&S, which has been the official suit supplier to the England team since 2007, said demand for waistcoats had risen 35%, adding: “It’s been great seeing Gareth look so smart on the side-lines.”

