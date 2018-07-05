Syria and Russia resume southern offensive after talks collapse

Syrian and Russian forces have launched a wave of air strikes against rebel-held areas in the south-west and pushed into a major town, resuming a wide-scale offensive after negotiations between Russia and the rebels collapsed. The government’s advance in the southern Daraa province, which began on June 19, has captured wide areas and forced an estimated 330,000 people to flee their homes. Opposition activists claim scores of civilians have been killed. State news agency SANA said Syrian troops entered the southern town of Saida after intense clashes with rebels, many of whom later withdrew to the nearby village of Taiba.

A Lebanese soldier stands guard as Syrian refugees gather in their vehicles getting ready to cross into Syria from the eastern Lebanese border Credit: AP

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported some 600 air strikes in Daraa province, including on rebel-held parts of the contested provincial capital of the same name. The Observatory said that with the capture of Saida, Syrian troops are now about four miles from the Naseeb border crossing with Jordan, one of the main goals of the offensive. The opposition’s first responders said they evacuated the wounded from Daraa and nearby villages. The latest wave of attacks comes after a four-day pause during which rebels negotiated with the Russians about how to end the violence. The air strikes resumed on Wednesday afternoon after the talks collapsed. “These were not negotiations but pressures, dictations, threats and humiliations,” said Ibrahim Jabawi, spokesman for the rebels’ joint operations room. He added that the Jordanians are working on resuming the talks between rebels and the Russians in south-western Syria.

Syrian refugees preparing to make the crossing to Lebanon Credit: AP