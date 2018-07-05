Tearful Grenfell firefighter recalls seeing whole side of building in flames

A firefighter burst into tears at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry as he was asked to recall the first time he realised the block was engulfed by flames. Christopher Secrett, a crew manager from North Kensington red watch, was forced to halt his evidence during a second day at Holborn Bars.

He was part of the first response to the fire on June 14 last year and had been running the bridgehead two floors below the initial kitchen fire. This was a safe-air space for the firefighters and also the point of contact for incident commander Michael Dowden, who was outside. His colleagues reported that the fourth-floor fire was extinguished, but it had actually spread to the flammable cladding outside and shot up the external facade. Mr Secrett became overwhelmed by emotion as he remembered looking up at the tower when he went out to liaise with Mr Dowden. It was the first time he had seen the extent of the inferno’s spread, barely half an hour after they had first been called at 12.54am. “You look up the tower and you say the fire must have been at least three-quarters of the way up the building?” lead counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett QC said. Mr Secrett began breathing heavily and tried to maintain composure, insisting he was fine when offered a break.

