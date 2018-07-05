These five healthy habits for mothers can ‘substantially’ cut risk of child obesity

Children whose mums stay healthy while they grow up are “substantially” less likely to be obese, research suggests.

The offspring of mothers who maintain a healthy weight, exercise regularly, eat a healthy diet, do not smoke and drink moderately have a lower risk of developing obesity, a study published in journal the BMJ found.

When both mother and child stick to a healthy lifestyle this risk falls even further, the researchers said.

The study examined the medical history and lifestyles of more than 24,000 children aged nine to 14, born to almost 17,000 women in the US.