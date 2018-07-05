Thunderstorms could bring flooding and travel delays

Thunderstorms and torrential rain are set to hit parts of the UK on Thursday afternoon but the heatwave will continue next week. Flooding and lightning strikes could cause delays to trains and buses, forecasters warned. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for a stretch of southern England from 12pm to 7pm. Up to 30mm of rain could fall in an hour and there is also a risk of hail.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out this afternoon before fading away by early evening. “20-30mm of rain in an hour is possible in a few places, leading to surface water flooding, whilst there is a chance of one or two impacts from lightning and hail. “Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. “There is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep flood water causing danger to life.” It is expected to be cooler on Friday before getting warmer again over the weekend.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.