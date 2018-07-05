Train disruption will continue, London Victoria passengers warned

Delays are expected to continue. Credit: PA

Disruption to trains serving the UK’s second busiest station will continue for a second day, rail bosses have warned. The tens of thousands of people who use London Victoria each day are being advised to avoid Southern, Gatwick Express and Thameslink services. Trains between Luton and Sutton via Wimbledon are also affected by the problem with signalling equipment in Streatham, south-east London. Southern warned: “We anticipate disruption will continue until at least 7am tomorrow morning (Friday).”

There has been lengthy disruption on trains. Credit: PA

Thursday’s morning rush hour descended into chaos as services were decimated. Many passengers complained that rail apps and websites suggested some trains were running despite lines being blocked. Rail firms attempted to arrange for replacement buses to transport people between key locations, but struggled with availability as many were already in use taking children to school. Network Rail, the Government-owned company responsible for maintaining rail infrastructure, advised passengers not to use the affected operators’ services for travel from the south into the capital.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The problem with signalling equipment was discovered at 10.30pm on Wednesday and Network Rail engineers have been unable to fix it despite working overnight. The cause of the fault has been traced to the failure of the power supply linked to signalling equipment. Around 210,000 passengers use London Victoria each day. A Network Rail spokesman said: “Owing to a loss of signalling at Streatham Common, services are being disrupted to and from London Victoria. “The signal loss means we are unable to run services between Balham, Selhurst and Haydons Road.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.