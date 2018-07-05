Weather: A sunny, dry day and feeling very warm

For most of us Thursday will once again be a sunny and dry day with a very warm feel.

However, some showers are expected to develop across southern England and Wales through the day which could be heavy and perhaps thundery and there is a chance of one or two showers over the Pennines or the Yorkshire Dales too.

It is also likely to remain cloudier around some eastern coasts of England.

Winds will be light and highs will reach around 29 Celsius (84 F).