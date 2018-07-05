What is Theresa May's 'third way' Brexit plan that Cabinet ministers will argue over at Chequers?

On Friday, the Cabinet will hold crunch talks at Chequers to try and thrash out their stance on Brexit, particularly the customs issue and the Irish border. The meeting will be so serious that special measures will be taken, reports ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston.

But in all seriousness, the Prime Minister is keen to ensure that the outside world does not get wind of the negotiations before they are finalised, since the outcome of the Buckinghamshire meeting will be central to the UK's negotiations with the EU. Previous suggestions over customs arrangements have failed, meaning that Theresa May will suggest a third option on Friday, but what would this consist of?

A “facilitated customs arrangement” which would see technology used to determine where goods arriving into the UK will ultimately end up. This would allow the correct tariff to be paid – either at the UK or EU rate.

A "common rule book" for all goods, including agricultural products, with consequences for any divergences, but leaving the UK free to set its own tariffs for countries outside the EU, allowing some free trade deals.

Once the Cabinet has agreed on their proposal for a customs arrangement, they will then publish a white paper - a policy document that set out their proposals for future legislation. The Prime Minister's "third way" plan is a compromise designed to secure support from both wings of her Cabinet, yet there are already signs many Brexiteers are not happy with it. Peston reported that Boris Johnson, Michael Gove, Penny Mordaunt, Andrea Leadsom, Liam Fox, Esther McVey, Chris Grayling, and David Davis met on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss a response to the Prime Minister's plan. Peston reported that International Trade Secretary Dr Fox has already met with Mrs May over the plans, but has been promised that it will not restirct the ability to do trade deals with non-EU countries post-Brexit.

He added that others are annoyed by the fact that they will have little time to go through the suggestions in depth.

Meanwhile, critics of the "third way" plan are already calling for the Government to maintain its red lines on leaving the single market and customs union. A group of more than 40 Eurosceptic Tories met Chief Whip Julian Smith on Wednesday to air their concerns about the plan being a soft Brexit which would restrict the UK’s freedom to diverge from EU rules in future. Jacob Rees-Mogg, head of the pro-Brexit European Research Group told ITV News that Mrs May's plan was simply staying in the single market by the back door: "Regulatory alignment means staying effectively in the single market and the issue there is that trade is more obstructed by non-tariff barriers these days than tariff barriers."

Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg is skeptical of the plan. Credit: ITV News