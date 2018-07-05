What major changes to copyright law could mean for your online activities

MEPs are to decide whether to continue with a new EU copyright law which would affect content shared online.

The Copyright Directive includes two parts, Article 11 and Article 13, that would force online platforms to pay original copyright holders, such as songwriters and publishers, for their work.

– What is the new copyright law proposal about?

Article 11, dubbed the “link tax”, would mean that publishers are entitled to fairer remuneration, preventing news aggregators such as Google News from providing links to their work free of charge.

Article 13 would put more pressure on platforms where users share content, such as Facebook and Twitter, to enforce copyright laws.

– What kind of content would the new copyright law affect?

The Copyright Directive could affect anything from the music in the background of a video, to memes, which regularly use stills or quotes from popular culture including movies and TV shows.

Save Your Internet, a campaign against the proposals, claims Article 13 would also affect gamers’ live-streaming, the ability to remix music, the sharing of parodies, and the ability to share links, as well as discussion sites.

Such a move would require online platforms to employ a way to scan all content before it is published.

– Who is against the move?