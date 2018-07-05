What the papers say – July 5

Fresh nerve agent poisonings in Wiltshire lead many of the papers on Thursday. One of Britain’s major carmakers has also issued warnings over Brexit and its future in the UK. The Times leads with the Amesbury incident, reporting Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley, appeared to have been “accidentally exposed” to the nerve agent Novichok.

The Metro says the pair collapsed “dribbling and foaming at the mouth” on Saturday.

Police said it is too early to confirm a connection between the incident and the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March, the Daily Telegraph reports.

However the Daily Mail reports that the victims were poisoned by remnants of the nerve agent after visiting a park close to a site where the Skripals were found collapsed.

The Home Secretary will chair a meeting of the Government’s emergency Cobra committee on Thursday, the i says.

In other news Jaguar Land Rover has warned that a no-deal Brexit could cost the firm £1.2 billion a year in trade tariffs, posing a threat to its future in the UK, the Financial Times reports.

However Prime Minister Theresa May has promised her new Brexit customs plans will provide the “best of both worlds”, the Daily Express reports.

The Guardian leads with calls for Work and Pensions Minister Esther McVey to stand down after she apologised for “inadvertently” misleading Parliament over the Government’s welfare reforms.

The Sun looks ahead to England’s quarter-final clash with Sweden on Saturday.

The Scotsman leads with the arrest of a 16-year-old boy over the murder of Aleesha MacPhail, six, on the Isle of Bute.

The Duchess of Sussex’s father, Thomas Markle, fears he will never see her again, the Daily Mirror reports.

And the Daily Star says there has been a surge in sprinkler sales despite a looming hose pipe ban.