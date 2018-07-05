What we know (and don’t know) about the Amesbury poisoning

The Amesbury emergency has prompted a raft of questions about the incident, the nerve agent involved, and whether there is any link to the Salisbury attack in March.

What has happened?

A couple are critically ill after being exposed to the Novichok nerve agent

How did they come into contact with the nerve agent?

This is one of the key strands of a major investigation, and no definitive explanation has yet been given publicly. One theory understood to be under investigation is that the pair who were poisoned in the latest incident may have inadvertently found a container – such as a phial or syringe – used to transport the nerve agent for the attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in Salisbury in March

Were the couple poisoned in Amesbury deliberately targeted?

No, according to security minister Ben Wallace. He said: “The working assumption would be that these are victims of either the consequence of the previous attack, or something else.”