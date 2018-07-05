Why does Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar have ‘some sympathy’ for Donald Trump?

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has stated that he has never said he agreed with Donald Trump on anything, while adding that he had sympathy for the US president’s willingness to take on his critics.

Mr Varadkar clarified reports that said he agreed with Mr Trump in his criticism of the press.

“I didn’t say I agree with him on anything, whether it’s his views on gender, abortion, race, migration or free trade or his views on the media.

“I did say I had some sympathy with him in the fact that he’s willing to take on his critics, while the rest of us, probably rightly, tend to take criticism on board, absorb it and rise above it.”