Absence of NI government cannot be allowed to continue, says Foster

The 18-month collapse of devolved government in Northern Ireland is “not acceptable and cannot be allowed to continue”, DUP leader Arlene Foster has said.

The former first minister spoke out after the Court of Appeal dismissed a bid by a Northern Ireland government department to have a High Court judgment over the powers of a civil servant overturned.

In May, a High Court judge ruled that a senior civil servant did not have the power to grant planning permission for a £240 million waste treatment centre and incinerator at Hightown Quarry in Mallusk.

The decision had been made by the permanent secretary of the Department for Infrastructure in the absence of a minister.

There have been no ministers in post in Northern Ireland since March 2 2017 following the collapse of the Assembly in January 2017.