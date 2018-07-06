Anne Frank’s family ‘tried to escape to US’

He later also appears to have applied for a visa to Cuba.

They said documents indicate Anne’s father Otto tried twice to collect the papers needed to obtain visas for the United States.

Their efforts were thwarted by America’s restrictive immigration policy and the outbreak of the Second World War, according to research by the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam and the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.

The family of Anne Frank, the world famous Jewish diarist who died in the Holocaust, attempted to immigrate to the United States and also later to Cuba, research suggests.

However, the Frank family’s escape efforts were all in vain.

Eventually they went into hiding from the Nazis in Amsterdam on July 6 1942 – exactly 76 years ago.

“I am forced to look out for emigration and as far as I can see USA is the only country we could go to,” Mr Frank wrote in English to a friend in the United States in 1941.

His efforts to get the family out of the Netherlands to the US probably started as early as 1938 – a turbulent year in which Nazi Germany annexed Austria and part of Czechoslovakia into the Third Reich.

On November 9 that year, Nazis terrorised Jews throughout the country in the violent Kristallnacht pogroms, also known as the Night of Broken Glass.

Mr Frank wrote in his 1941 letter to his friend Nathan Straus that he had filed an application at the American consulate in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam in 1938.

However, he also mentioned that “all the papers have been destroyed there”, because on May 14 1940, while the Frank family was still on a waiting list for possible visas, the American consulate was devastated during German bombardment and all papers were lost.

Even without the loss of their visa application, it would have been difficult for the Franks to immigrate to the United States.

With hundreds of thousands of people seeking refuge in the US each year by the time war broke out in 1939, Washington was issuing fewer than 30,000 annual visas.

The processing of a visa application also lasted several years and included a huge amount of paper work, and affidavits from relatives or friends in the US.

Even with all these demands fulfilled, applicants could still be turned down.

The new research focused on the paper trail, looking at documents such as the affidavits of support, testimonies on character and other such items provided to the US authorities in the screening process, in addition to items such as birth certificates, wedding certificates, tax clearances and more.