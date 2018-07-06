Appeal court rejects challenge over powers of civil servant in incinerator case

The Court of Appeal has dismissed a bid by a Northern Ireland government department to have a High Court judgment over the powers of a civil servant overturned.

In May, a High Court judge ruled that a senior civil servant did not have the power to grant planning permission for a £240 million waste treatment centre and incinerator at Hightown Quarry in Mallusk.

The decision had been made by the permanent secretary of the Department for Infrastructure in the absence of a minister.

There have been no ministers in post in Northern Ireland since March 2 2017 following the collapse of the Assembly in January 2017.

Northern Ireland’s nine government departments have since been led by senior civil servants.